× Authorities investigate Cass County crash that killed teen

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a crash in Cass County that left one teen dead and another teen hospitalized.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Logansport Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at West Market Street and Whiteland Avenue just after 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators discovered a 2015 black Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Megan Stines, 17, of Kokomo, had been traveling on West Market Street at Whiteland Avenue at a high rate of speed when it struck to utility poles near the intersection. Stines was ejected from the vehicle.

She was transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Devin Minneman, 19, of Logansport, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital and treated for his injuries before being transported to another hospital.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.