Chicago man sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed 3 Manchester University students

MARION, Ind. — A judge has sentenced a Chicago man to 38 and a half years in prison in connection with a crash last year that killed three international students at Manchester University.

Deangelo R. Evans learned his sentenced Monday after pleading guilty September 20 to eight charges including three counts each of reckless homicide and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death. He was 26 at the time of the crash.

The February 21, 2016, crash occurred along Interstate 69 near Fairmount, about 45 miles northeast of Indianapolis. It killed Brook Dagnew and Kirubel Alemayehu Hailu, both of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Nerad Grace Mangai of Jos, Nigeria.

Manchester University is located in North Manchester, about 35 miles west of Fort Wayne.