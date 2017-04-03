× DNR reminds Hoosier fishermen to renew their licenses this spring

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With spring finally here, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Fish & Wildlife Division reminds Indiana residents to check your fishing license before heading out to your favorite lake or stream.

Indiana fishing licenses are valid from April 1 through March 31 of the following year.

With a few exceptions, a valid fishing license issued by the DNR is needed to fish in public lakes, streams, rivers or tributaries in Indiana or its boundary waters. Children younger than 18 and adults born before April 1, 1943 are not required to have a license to fish.

An annual fishing license costs $17 for Indiana residents and $35 for non-residents. Indiana residents who are at least 64 years old and born after March 31, 1943 are eligible to buy a Senior Annual ($3) or Senior Fish for Life ($17) license.

Licenses can be purchased online at INHuntFish.com, or in person at more than 525 retailers statewide, or by calling the DNR Customer Service Center at (317) 232-4200 during normal business hours.

Failure to have a valid fishing license may result in fines and jail time depending upon the situation.