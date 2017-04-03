× Downtown Indy canal goes teal for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – April is sexual assault awareness month, and the canal in downtown Indianapolis was dyed teal to raise awareness of sexual violence in the community.

The event was hosted by the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault (ICESA) on Monday afternoon.

According to the ICESA, Indiana ranks second in the nation for rape reported by females in grades nine through 12.

Additionally, one in five women in Indiana have been a victim of rape, and one in six boys in the state will be assaulted before the age of 18.