Florida woman told to ‘stop calling 911’ hours before being killed in shooting

SANFORD, Fla. – Hours before a Florida woman was murdered, police told her to “stop calling 911” after she got into an argument with her boyfriend.

According to WESH, Allen Cashe went on a shooting rampage last week that killed Latina Herring and her 8-year-old son. Herring’s 7-year-old son, her father and two bystanders were wounded during the incident.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, March 27, but the incident started around 3:20 a.m. at a gas station.

Police were called there due to an argument between Herring and Cashe. Newly released body camera footage provides more insight into what happened. The argument started when Herring took Cashe’s keys and claimed he had her house keys.

“I don’t have her house keys,” Cashe is heard saying on camera.

“Man, you got my keys,” Herring yells.

“I’m not trying to play games,” Cashe says. “You have an attitude coming home from the club drunk.”

Cashe left the scene after getting his keys back.

Twenty minutes later, police were called to a home on Hays Drive–where they found Herring and Cashe arguing again. She said Cashe had a gun and handed over a bag with a gun in it. Police didn’t arrest Cashe because he wasn’t actually holding the firearm.

“She’s making false accusations,” an officer says. “It’s the second time she’s done it.”

At one point, police tell Herring to “stop calling 911.”

“We’re going to handle it, ma’am,” an officer tells Herring. “Just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don’t know about.”

Police said the argument was a civil matter that didn’t get physical. They did place Cashe in handcuffs and put him in the back of a patrol car, but he was later released.

Hours after the encounter, Cashe returned to the home armed with a rifle and fatally shot Herring and her 8-year-old son.

Four other people shot during the incident–Herring’s 7-year-old son, father and two bystanders–are still recovering in the hospital.