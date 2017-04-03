Important message for Lafayette-area viewers about FOX59

Head-on collision sends two to hospital in early Monday morning crash

Posted 6:29 AM, April 3, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —  An early Monday morning head-on crash has left two people injured and has closed a road for part of the morning rush hour.

Both drivers were traveling along 46th Street near Brown Road on the city’s east side just before 5:30 a.m when they ran head-on into each other in their pickups.

IMPD has not been able to determine the factors that lead to the crash or whether wet roads played a part in the accident.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals of Eskenazi and Methodist in serious condition.

46th remains closed between Sherman and Emerson as cleanup and investigation continues.