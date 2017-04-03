× House committee approves measure allowing Ricker’s to continue selling cold beer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana lawmakers tried to clarify state law after two Ricker’s gas stations started selling cold beer.

The House Public Policy Committee voted 9-4 Monday to approve language that would allow Ricker’s to continue selling cold beer in Columbus and Sheridan “for the time being.”

However, the measure would essentially prevent other businesses from following suit. The policy would exempt certain businesses like golf courses, distilleries and breweries.

Lawmakers said the Ricker’s situation shows the state needs a major overhaul of its alcohol laws.

The full House and Senate still need to weigh in on the changes.