IMPD searching for suspects in attempted robbery of northwest side Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for the attempted robbery of a northwest side Marathon.

Police say one of the suspects, a female, entered the gas station in the 3800 block of N High School Road at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday. She then reportedly looked at the clerk, left the store and got inside a Chevy Impala.

Officers say that’s when the second suspect, a male, exited the vehicle and entered the store. He reportedly then approached the clerk and demanded money. When the clerk refused, the suspect fled in the vehicle, northbound on High School Road.

The female suspect was wearing glasses and all black clothing at the time of the crime. The male was wearing a blue jacket and jeans with a grey ball cap. He also had long dreads.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call crime stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).