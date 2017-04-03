× Owner of Delphi murder site admits to driving to county dump on day of teens’ killings

DELPHI, Ind. – Ron Logan admitted to a Carroll County judge that he violated probation by driving to a county dumpsite on the day two young Delphi girls were murdered on his land.

Investigators told FOX59 that Logan’s unauthorized road trip on February 13, the day Liberty Germany and Abigail Williams disappeared, happened hours before the two girls were dropped off at a hiking trail east of town.

Logan is not considered a suspect in the killings.

The 77-year-old man was on probation for a 2014 operating while intoxicated conviction and was found to be a habitual traffic offender.

His high-profile locally and in news reports about the killings coincided with not only the trip to the Carroll County Waste Transfer Station but also an admitted visit to a restaurant in Tippecanoe County, where Logan was spotted drinking alcohol in violation of his probation.

Logan was jailed and held without bond one month ago.

“We allege that he violated those conditions of his probation by drinking, by having access to his vehicle which he wasn’t supposed to have and by driving while he’s adjudicated as a habitual traffic violator,” said Deputy Prosecutor Jerry Beam after Logan accepted a guilty plea. “There would have been evidence and/or testimony about his driving to the transfer station and also to the fact that he consumed alcoholic beverages at the Americus Pizza King.”

Logan remains held without bond and returns for sentencing next Monday

He faces up to four-and-a-half years in prison.