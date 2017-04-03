× Northeast side shooting leaves woman dead, man critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating a deadly double shooting on the northeast side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive around 9:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

Police say two people were critically injured as a result of the shooting, one male and one female.

Both victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital, but the woman died from her injuries.

IMPD says an officer was also slightly injured while responding to the incident.

#IMPDNOW: Unfortunately, 1 of 2 #shooting victims in Meadows incident has now died. Scene remains active looking for suspect information — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 4, 2017

#BREAKING:1 male 1 female transported @eskenazi critical condition. #IMPD officer slightly injured responding not serious. Active scene — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 4, 2017

#BREAKING: Officers responding to the Meadows area for two people shot; 1 female and 1male. No other reported injuries at this time. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 4, 2017

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call crime stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.