Northeast side shooting leaves woman dead, man critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating a deadly double shooting on the northeast side.
Officers were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive around 9:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot.
Police say two people were critically injured as a result of the shooting, one male and one female.
Both victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital, but the woman died from her injuries.
IMPD says an officer was also slightly injured while responding to the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call crime stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.