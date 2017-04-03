× Population of bald eagles soars in Indiana with 4 nests spotted in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The population of bald eagles has soared across Indiana as officials have spotted four nests in a city more than 45 miles south of Indianapolis.

The Columbus Republic reports that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources officials say there are four eagles nests in the Columbus area in Bartholomew County. Three of the nests have been reported as active, including one most recently spotted is located along the Flat Rock River.

Allisyn Gillet, a non-game bird biologist with the department, says the fourth nest is listed as unknown for activity because it hasn’t been checked since 2010.

Gillet says 300 pairs of bald eagles have been identified as continuing to nest in Indiana, with nearly 160 nests that are being continually monitored considered to be in good shape.