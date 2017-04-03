× Rain and a few thunderstorms expected Monday evening

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! I’m tracking rain on the radar at the 4 p.m. hour and a few thunderstorms are also expected into the evening. A warm front has lifted across the area and temperatures and moisture have surged! Temperatures are nearing 70 degrees in spots and it’s humid and breezy.

Tonight expect some rain and t-storms. Some storms that develop could be strong. It will be mild, humid and windy tonight with lows in the low 50s. Winds could gust to 30 mph.



Tuesday will bring a few spotty showers with highs near 60 degrees and gusts to 30 mph.

The greater severe risk is still setting up Wednesday afternoon and evening. A strong, low-pressure system will move through and bring t-storms. We’ll have to watch this as all hazards will be possible as of the latest data. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

As the low pressure moves through, the air behind it is very cold. Temperatures will fall sharply on Thursday and it will be wet and windy! It will be so cold that rain may briefly change to snow late Thursday night into Friday before the moisture moves out. Lows will dip to the low 30s! –Danielle Dozier