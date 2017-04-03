× Showers and thunderstorms to start the work week

Good Monday morning everyone. A band of showers has moved into central Indiana making for a soggy start to the day. A low pressure system over the plains will track northeastward today continuing rain and thunderstorm chances all day.

Our greatest chance for some thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and evening hours. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with large hail and damaging winds the main concern.

The precipitation tapers off overnight with a few lingering showers into Tuesday.

Rainfall totals will range from .5″ to .75″ by midday Tuesday.

Temperatures remain mild with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon.

Another system arrives Wednesday increasing rain and storm chances once again. Behind the system sharply colder air moves in dropping temperatures through 40s Thursday afternoon. A light rain/snow mix is possible Thursday evening into Friday morning as temperatures fall to near freezing.