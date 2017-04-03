Youth center opening pushed back after thieves steal heating and cooling unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local pastor's goal to open a youth center is facing a major set back. Thieves stole parts from two air conditioning units over the weekend.

Now money that was supposed to go into opening the center will have to go toward thousands of dollars worth of equipment. The center is being renovated using donations from the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church which is right next door off of 16th street in the Haughville neighborhood.

Sometime between Saturday and Sunday morning thieves gutted two industrial size heating and cooling units. They got away with the computer systems that operates the units.

Pastor Ronald Covington says his church purchases the building to fill a void in a community that has seen an increase in violence, especially among teens. They've taken on the mission to open the center. They gutted the facility for a complete renovation. They've been working on this building for two years as donations come in.

"This whole community really doesn't have a center right now for this area and so that's really why we want to get this center open," Pastor Covington said.

In recent months the community has noticed a growing need for a place like this in their neighborhood.

"The young people who have been killed just out here down the street not long ago. And I think it's important that we give the young people a safe haven. Somewhere to go where they can get with other young people. Learn soft skills, learn sports and arts different things that will challenge them," Covington said.

The church will need about $3,000 to cover the damage. They'll have to wait for more donations to come in to cover the cost. If you know anything about this crime please call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.