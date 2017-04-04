$500K upgrade announced for MLK Memorial Park on anniversary of assassination

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis park honoring Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will receive a $500,000 upgrade within the coming year.

The announcement was made during a ceremony marking the 49 year anniversary of Kennedy’s Circle City speech that took place hours after King’s assassination.

It was on April 4, 1968, during a campaign swing through Indiana, that Kennedy learned King had been murdered and then broke the news to an audience of 2,500 city residents who turned out at a park at 17th St. and Broadway Ave. to hear what they thought would be the speech of a man running for president.

“I didn’t seem him until he was approaching the flatbed truck where he kind of made the announcement,” said Abie Robinson as he stood at the same spot he occupied on that springtime night almost five decades ago and pointed to a small mound east of the Indy Parks King Center. “He announced that he had some very bad news for us.”

Black and white television film from nearly a half-century ago captured the senator, his message and the silence of the crowd.

“Martin Luther King was shot and killed tonight in Memphis, Tennessee.”

Robinson, standing in the audience, freshly arrived stateside after a stint on an aircraft carrier serving off the coast of Vietnam, can still recall the reaction in the park.

“When he said that it kind of took a gasp out of the crowd,” said Robinson. “Even now when I see that movie of it I can still feel it in my mind.”

For the first time since November 22, 1963, Kennedy spoke publicly about the assassination of his brother President John Kennedy, also at the hands of a white man, and pleaded with the mostly African American audience to not take hatred into its heart and return home peacefully to mourn King’s death and reflect on his message.

Indianapolis, unlike many American cities that literally burst into flames, heeded that call, though Robinson admits Naptown back in the day had a lower key urban environment when it came to anger over racial inequality.

“What kept that from being paramount to me and so many others in the crowd is the words that he spoke and the fact that Martin Luther King was about love peace and reconciliation and coming together and to act any other way would be contradictory to what he and Bobby Kennedy stood for.”

Today what stands in the park is a memorial, designed by a local artist and partially constructed with the metal of melted down guns, that depicts the two men reaching out to each other.

The meaning of the park has spilled over into the old north side of downtown where an economic revitalization has turned around neighborhoods and resulted in new home construction in the mid-six figures and even beyond a million dollars on what were formerly abandoned lots or land occupied by boarded up buildings.

“Our neighborhoods are really unique in that they adhere to the message that Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy had trying to be inclusive and having diverse neighborhoods,” said Steven Meyer, Executive Director of King Park Development Corporation. “There are definitely benefits to the residential market of having a strong and active park and there’s also a demand for more commercial activity as a lot more families enjoy the park.”

Meyer sees redevelopment from the Herron-Morton and Old Northside neighborhoods to the west of the park stretching east across College Ave. toward the Monon Trail where new housing is being constructed and what few deserted and downtrodden homes are soaring in anticipation and price.

“I think what’s really interesting about the park is the tie to the history of what happened there and the message that it tries to lead us to try to achieve in all of our neighborhoods,” said Meyer, “as we’re working to redevelop areas that have been neglected for a long time.”

Never really neglected, but not fully developed either, is the park itself, and that is expected to change with announcement of a $500,000 fundraising campaign to upgrade the site and the nearby Indy Parks center.

“Some of our plans for the next year are to transform the building behind us into a visitor and tourists center with working with the Indiana Historical Society,” said Amy DiStaulo, Executive Director of the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative as she stood just yards away from where Sen. Kennedy made his speech. “We’ll be transforming the outside of the building into a graphic story on what happened here. We are adding to that with a panel with quotes from Robert Kennedy’s speech and more landscaping and lighting that will be behind us. The lawn will also recognize some people that were here on April 4, 1968. We’ve designed some pylons that will stand as an audience in front of where Robert Kennedy stood that night.”

The memorial was the 1995 vision of Diane Meyer Simon, then-wife of Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon, who was in the park that night.

Jim Morris, Pacers Sports & Entertainment Vice President, will take a lead role in the park expansion fundraising project.

One year from now, on the 50th anniversary of the speech, Sen. Kennedy’s daughter Kerry Kennedy is expected to attend the memorial service honoring the night her father stilled the waters with words of peace and reconciliation in a north side Indianapolis park.

“I think that this park can be a symbol for the acceptance and the openness and the lack of division that we want to see in this community,” said DiStaulo. “With the diversity that is here this park can be a symbol for bringing people together, bringing people of all types together.”