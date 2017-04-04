Indianapolis native Mike Epps apologizes after controversial appearance with kangaroo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Comedian and Indianapolis native Mike Epps is apologizing after a controversial appearance with a kangaroo in Detroit.

Epps held the animal by a harness on stage during a Festival of Laughs comedy tour stop last Friday.

In a video posted online, the kangaroo appears to take a swipe at Epps’ face before the comedian runs backstage.

Whyyyy did they bring the kangaroo on stage at Mike Epps show 😩😭. I love Detroit pic.twitter.com/DoqNu4jcf6 — Amber ♍ (@_AmNico) April 1, 2017

The handling of kangaroo has led to claims of animal abuse by fans in attendance and others who have viewed the viral video.

Senior Vice President of PETA, Lisa Lange, released the following statement regarding Epps’ use of a kangaroo during the show:

“Traumatic situations can be fatal to kangaroos—who are not hardy animals—and this individual was subjected to a great deal of stress by being dragged in front of a boisterous crowd and forced to “dance.” PETA hopes the U.S. Department of Agriculture will conduct an immediate investigation and that the backlash over this stunt will remind all comedians that there’s nothing funny about cruelty to animals.”

Epps took to Instagram to issue an apology, saying he didn’t mean to harm the animal. He also pledged to donate money to Save the Kangaroos.