Couple held at gunpoint for an hour during home invasion near Greencastle

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Armed robbers held an Indiana couple at gunpoint for nearly an hour during a violent home invasion.

Detectives say four armed robbers busted through the front door of the home near Greencastle around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. All four suspects were wearing gloves and masks.

“At that moment in time you pray that they don’t shoot you and that they don’t leave you for dead,” said the home invasion victim.

The victim asked FOX 59 not to show her face on camera or release her name. The husband and wife told detectives they were both asleep and within seconds came face-to-face with the armed intruders.

“They came into the bedroom where I was still in bed, stood over the bed with a gun and said ‘we are here to rob you,’” said the victim.

The couple told investigators they were held at gunpoint for about an hour while the robbers went through their entire home and property.

“We had just about gave up they stayed so long. We were desperate for them to leave and they just kept tearing things up and throwing our furniture around and our belongings,” said the victim.

The victim believes the armed intruders were after valuables and cash. Unfortunately, the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and some personal belongings, some of which were irreplaceable.

“28 years we’ve lived in this area, it’s a great place to live, beautiful, but this has changed our outlook a little bit,” said one of the victims.

The couple doesn’t know who would do this to them or why these intruders picked their home.

“Hopefully other people won’t have to go through this but I’m sure if they’re not caught they’ll be doing it again,” said one of the victims.

Investigators have not yet released a suspect or vehicle description. If you know anything that could help detectives track down these armed robbers, you’re asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department at 765-653-3211.