Franklin woman arrested for allegedly hissing, spitting, and biting officers while naked

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police arrested a woman accused of hissing at officers, kicking and lunging at them, spitting at them, and eventually biting one officer.

Crystal Cole, 35, of Franklin, was arrested on Monday on charges of invasion of privacy, battery by bodily waste, and battery on an officer.

According to court documents, Police responded to a call at an apartment in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street around 6 a.m. on Monday. According, to the caller Cole refused to leave his apartment despite the fact that he had a protective order against her.

The resident said Cole entered the apartment, began drinking alcohol, undressed herself, sat in a chair, and refused to leave.

When an officer entered the home, he saw Cole naked on a recliner. He asked Cole to get dressed so he could speak with her, and she began shouting that he did not respect her.

She then began jumping from the couch to the chair and hissing at him. When he ordered her to stop, she lunged at him.

The officer was eventually able to place her in handcuffs, but she kicked him and continued to refuse to get dressed.

An assisting officer was called to the scene with a jail van, and she lunged at the officer and began spitting at him and forcing snot out of her nose, court documents say.

Officers were eventually able to get Cole in the transport van, and they took her to Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Once in a hospital bed, Cole spitting towards officers again, and it landed on an officer. She also managed to bite an officer’s right arm.

After Cole was cleared at the hospital, she was taken to the Johnson County jail.