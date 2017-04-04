× Indiana House approves bill preventing state-funded colleges from becoming sanctuary campuses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana House approved a bill Tuesday that would prevent state-funded colleges and universities from becoming sanctuary campuses.

Senate Bill 423 cleared the Senate with a 35-15 vote in March, with six Republicans joining Democrats in opposing it.

Sanctuary campuses enact policies that protect students who are undocumented immigrants. Indiana state law already prohibits the creation of sanctuary cities.

The pro-sanctuary movement has picked up steam nationwide since President Trump made a crackdown on unauthorized immigration a central theme of his presidential campaign.

The Senate and the House still have to agree on a final version of the bill before it goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office to be signed into law.