Indiana Senate approves bill that would replace ISTEP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Senate voted Tuesday to pass a bill that would replace ISTEP with a new test.

House Bill 1003, proposed by State Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), looks to create a new test called ILEARN or Indiana’s Learning Evaluation Assessment Readiness Network.

Behning says the new test would eliminate the scoring delays, software glitches and discrepancies that came with the troubled ISTEP assessment.

Under the proposed legislation, the statewide exam would be given during a single testing window in May. Behning says this new testing window will better measure student proficiency and growth toward Indiana standards, because it’s at the end of the school year.

The House approved the measure 67-31 in February.

The Senate and the House still have to agree upon a final version before it goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk for approval.

If enacted, I-LEARN would first be administered in 2019. ISTEP will remain in place until then.