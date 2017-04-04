Indianapolis boy receives Kennedy King Trailblazer Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Eight-year-old Reese Hamilton has been pretty busy lately.

“I did a peace march, I gave blankets to the homeless and I did Thanksgiving dinners for the homeless,” said Hamilton.

All this came after a murder on his street prompted him to write a letter calling for an end to violence in his neighborhood.

“I held the peace march because there’s too much violence in the world,” said Hamilton.

Now the young boy, whose become a familiar face around Indianapolis, is being honored for taking steps to improve his own community. He started tackling a list of problems from poverty to violence.

The Kennedy King Memorial Initiative board gave him their Trailblazer Award.

“From the very first invitation I received to support his event, I was just blown away at the support and the messaging he had,” said Ashley Gurvitz, a KKMI board member.

She says awarding Hamilton recognizes that his big ideas extend far beyond young hearts.

“Kids voices matter because we are the future,” said Reese during his speech. “Kids’ voices matter because we can work together to make a change.”

Reese strives to be a leader for kids in his neighborhood. In just months, he believes his neighborhood is changing.

He hopes receiving the award will show other kids they’re powerful and valuable to their communities too.

“You can make your community better or you can just sit down and let it happen,” said Hamilton.

Reese knows there are many other kids who do live in fear, but he also knows you don’t have to be very old to change that.