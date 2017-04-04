× Northwest side shooting leaves victim in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Minor Court, near North Michigan Road and Township Line Road, around 2:15 p.m.

A victim was found and transported to St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis Hospital in serious condition.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.