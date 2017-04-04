Parents encouraged to have uncomfortable talks with kids about relationships with teachers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Following the arrest of a Ben Davis teacher who admitted to having sex with a student, child advocates say parents should talk about what appropriate relationships look like at an early age.

Child advocates at Susie’s Place in Avon say those talks should begin as toddlers going into elementary school.

“Giving your child scenarios and saying what if this happened how would you handle that and helping them sort through that situation. Giving them a scenario that says where is that line in the sand and what’s ok to do with a teacher, faculty, or coach and what’s not okay with that,” said Emily Perry, Susie’s Place founder.

And with social media and technology, parents shouldn’t be afraid to be more hands on.

“But sitting with them and looking through the content of their text messages or their emails or their instant messages,” Perry said.

Perry adds with these cases happening more and more, the content of the conversations need to go to that uncomfortable place.

“Most of the times when a parent gets uncomfortable with a conversation they tend to avoid it and what we know is that if you’re a little bit uncomfortable that’s okay because you’re diving into a content area that probably really needs to be talked about.”

And parents, don’t brush off a change in behavior as your child just being a typical teenager.

“If you have a typical teenager that wants to be with their family, that hasn’t historically been secretive about their cell phone messages or something and that changes, that’s a red flag. Could it just be them being a teenager, yes but could it be something else? Absolutely,” Perry said.

The advocates at Susie’s Place say they’re even willing to host community workshops with schools and parents. For more information visit their website here.