Police: Teen linked to several overdoses in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – After several months of investigating, a joint task force in Bartholomew County took three people into custody on drug charges.

The investigation led police to Cyrus P. Nida, a 19-year-old Columbus resident who police believe is linked to several arrests made in September after a series of overdoses attributed to tainted heroin.

Detectives with the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) executed a search warrant at Nida’s residence on Forest Drive, where they found four grams of heroin, a handgun, a shotgun, large amounts of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Nida and a 17-year-old juvenile were taken into custody.

Police believe Nida traveled outside Bartholomew County to acquire heroin and then brought it back into the community. He’s linked to several overdoses, including one in which a 17-year-old girl overdosed in a Columbus parking lot and had to be revived.

Charges against Nida include dealing heroin, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Bartholomew County Jail. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, police arrested 31-year-old Joseph L. Leszcynski, who was wanted on an arrest warrant. Police observed him inside a vehicle on Central Avenue near 10th Street in Columbus Monday night. He was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on warrants for dealing a narcotic drug and possession of heroin.