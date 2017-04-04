× Renewed severe storm threat returns Wednesday

NEW STORM EMERGING

A new spring storm system brings a renewed severe weather threat to Indiana. Good Tuesday evening all!

The NOAA NWS Storm Prediction Center​ outlooks for a potential of severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening for a portion of Indiana.

RECORD SETTING PACE

The severe season is on a breakneck pace nationwide with a preliminary count of 367 #tornadoes so far. That’s 4 times the 3 year average. 12 reports in Indiana to date – we average 22 per year. #inwx

STORM TIMING

We are monitoring the next storm and are bracketing the hours of 2 pm through 10 pm with peak severe threat late afternoon and early evening. Should all the elements come together – strong to severe storms – capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes could occur.

I’m posting below the SPC SREF (Short Range Ensemble Forecast) model of ‘tornado ingredients’. A helpful tool in determining where the threat of a tornado will be highest. There are favorable conditions for a tornado or two tomorrow in central and south-central Indiana.

We will monitor trends and have more later tonight and certainly Wednesday.

Stay up do date and be prepared for potential severe storms Wednesday. Have a weather radio and download the Weather Authority app to you smart phone or tablet.