WATCH LIVE: Ricker’s officials speak to media about latest cold beer battle with lawmakers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials from Ricker’s are hoping to give Hoosier lawmakers a taste of two restaurants Tuesday where cold beer is being served.

The company will park a food truck outside the Statehouse and offer lunch to staff.

“Ricker’s couldn’t bring their restaurants in Columbus and Sheridan to you, but they can provide you with the same restaurant quality food options that their restaurants provide through their food truck,” the company said in an invitation emailed to representatives.

Jay Ricker, chairman of Ricker’s Convenience Stores, is expected to speak around 11:30 a.m.

The company has gotten a lot of attention at the Statehouse this session when lawmakers learned two gas stations were selling cold beer after adding restaurants. The locations applied for and received permits from the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission to sell cold beer. Typically, gas stations are forbidden from doing so.

Lawmakers vowed to revisit the law. On Monday, a House committee approved new language that would allow the Ricker’s locations to continue selling cold beer “for the time being.” The measure would prohibit other businesses from following Ricker’s lead, however.