× Roll-over crash in Sullivan County claims one life

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind.– Shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Indiana State Police and Sullivan County emergency agencies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash near 11555 South Old US 41.

A preliminary investigation revealed a northbound vehicle on Old US 41 was exiting a left curve in the roadway and traveled off the east edge of the pavement and down an embankment. The car continued northbound in the ditch area, traveled over a private driveway, which ultimately launched the vehicle airborne. While in the air, the car then struck a tree and rolled onto its top.

An on-site investigation revealed that both male occupants were ejected with one pronounced deceased at the scene while the other person was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with what is believed to be life threatening injuries.

State Police are attempting to determine the identities of both occupants but believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.