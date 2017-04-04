TRAFFIC AUTHORITY ALERT: Southbound I-65 closed near Seymour due to fatal crash involving 2 tractor trailers
Posted 8:02 AM, April 4, 2017, by , Updated at 08:20AM, April 4, 2017

SEYMOUR, Ind. – All lanes of southbound I-65 are closed near Seymour due to a fatal crash involving two tractor trailers.

The fatal crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. near US 50. Additionally, a second crash occurred just before 7:45 a.m. at the same location.

INDOT is advising everyone to seek alternate routes as you travel near mile marker 48.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.