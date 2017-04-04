Southbound I-65 closed near Seymour due to fatal crash involving 2 tractor trailers
SEYMOUR, Ind. – All lanes of southbound I-65 are closed near Seymour due to a fatal crash involving two tractor trailers.
The fatal crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. near US 50. Additionally, a second crash occurred just before 7:45 a.m. at the same location.
INDOT is advising everyone to seek alternate routes as you travel near mile marker 48.
We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.