× Spotty showers, cooler and windy Tuesday ahead

Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures are still mild in the 50s with a few spotty showers. Breezy northwesterly winds will keep temperatures a little cooler, topping out near 60º.



A lot of the state will remain dry today but an isolated shower or two is possible into the evening hours.

Wednesday another system will move up from the southern plains returning rain and thunderstorms to the state.

Rain will move into Indiana in the early morning hours and continue through midday.

In the afternoon and evening hours severe thunderstorms are possible.

We are under a slight of severe storms Wednesday with areas along and south of I-70 under an enhanced risk.

All manner of severe weather is possible tomorrow including tornadoes.

Rainfall totals will range from .75″ to 1.5″ which could cause some localized flooding combined with the rain earlier this week.

Temperatures drop off sharply during the day Thursday, falling through the 40s with strong northerly winds, it will be a cold and raw day. Overnight temperatures fall to near freezing allowing for a rain/snow mix into early Friday morning. High pressure builds in for the weekend, returning dry and sunny conditions with warming temperatures.