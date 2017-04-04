Wife murdered and husband critically wounded in shooting at Indy apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- A husband and wife are gunned down in front of their kids on Indy’s northeast side.

That mother died while the father remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

The deadly shooting took place Monday night in the 4000 block of Meadows drive near 38th and Keystone.

Police think the gunman actually walked into an apartment and opened fire into one of the apartments.

Neighbors who heard those gunshots hope the killer is quickly caught.

“I heard pow pow. I thought it was thunder but it was a woman getting shot. She fell and then they shot her two more times,” said neighbor Charles Spivey Jr.

Friends and family say Lonneisha Wellington died from multiple gunshots. Her husband ran outside after being shot and flagged down an off-duty sheriff’s deputy for help.

Two young kids inside the apartment escaped unharmed.

“It’s just sad to be honest. I don’t want my son to be raised around this,” said one neighbor.

Police won’t say what led up to the shooting, but the next day several IMPD squad cars were stationed around the apartment complex. Still, neighbors say they’re anxious because the killer remains on the loose.

“It’s sick over here. I want to be away from here so bad,” said Spivey.

Last year the area near 38th and Keystone saw a large cluster of murders, but so far this year it’s been a different story.

The killing Monday night is the first murder north of 38th street this year, but none of that provides much peace of mind to those who live in the area and witnessed the city’s latest senseless killing.

“It’s just crazy over here. The stealing, killing, shooting, robbing and all of it,” said Spivey. “Some people out here think that material things are more important than human life and that’s just the way it is.”

Right now police do not have a reliable suspect description to give out, but anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.