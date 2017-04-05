× Another Kokomo restaurant is hit by fire

KOKOMO, Ind. — Firefighters in Kokomo are at the scene of a fire at the Hacienda Restaurant.

The blaze struck the popular eatery early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S. Plate St. Authorities in Howard County are not providing any information at this time about the severity of the blaze, or other details.

This is the second restaurant fire in Kokomo in a month. PASTArrific–another popular local eatery–was destroyed by fire March 2.

We have a crew in Kokomo and will update this story as information becomes available.