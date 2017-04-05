× Bridge construction along I-70 over State Road 121 in Richmond area to begin mid-April

RICHMOND, Ind. — Drivers traveling towards the eastern part of Indiana near the Richmond area will need to be prepared for road construction along I-70 over the State Road 121 for the next several months as contractor’s plan to begin work on or after Monday, April 17 on a $5.6 million project replacing twin three-span bridges carrying eastbound and westbound on Interstate 70 over State Road 121 / New Paris Pike in Wayne County.

Walsh contractors will accelerate the bridge construction using a method known as Slide-In Bridge Construction to rebuild most of the two structures prior to removal of the existing bridges.

The first phase of construction will shift two lanes of traffic in both directions toward the right shoulders and away from the median. During this phase, Walsh will install temporary concrete barriers and build temporary pavement in the median that will be used for future traffic shifts across the median. Crews will also begin construction of the new bridges.

Construction will require recurring overnight lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-70 between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. between State Road 227 (Exit 153) and U.S. 40 (Exit 156). The interstate speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph and further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present and lights are flashing.

During the demolition and slide of each bridge, currently scheduled for September-October, that direction of traffic will be reduced to one lane and shifted across the median for up to 13 days while the existing structure is removed and the new bridge deck is slid into place. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

State Road 121 / New Paris Pike will be closed under the I-70 bridges for a maximum of 60 days while State Road 121 pavement and the I-70 bridges are rebuilt. A specific closure date and expected duration will be announced. During the closure of State Road 121, highway traffic will be detoured south to U.S. 40 via Indiana Route 227, U.S. 27 and Ohio Route 320.