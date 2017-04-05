× Crawfordsville crash sends one person to hospital, school bus involved

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. – A three vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon in Crawfordsville has sent one person to the hospital.

At around 2:45 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to the intersection of US 136 and CR 125 W on a report of a three vehicle crash.

An investigation revealed that a silver 2006 Ford Explorer, driven by Leslie Oaks, 24, of Crawfordsville, was heading south when Oaks failed to yield that the intersection.

She reportedly hit a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Harold Stockdale, 72, of Waynetown. After the truck was struck, it spun around and hit a 2011 school bus owned by North Montgomery School Corporation.

There were 14 students on the bus and none received any injuries. Stockdale was transported to a local hospital after complaints of pain.