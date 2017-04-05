× How do you pronounce caramel? Carmel residents to weigh in during Wednesday event

CARMEL, Ind. – Do you pronounce it “kar-muhl” or “ker-uh-muhl?”

For at least one day, folks in the Hamilton County city of Carmel will go with the latter, three-syllable pronunciation.

Werther’s Original is hosting a National Caramel Day celebration in Carmel Wednesday, and as part of the event, Mayor Jim Brainard will officially change the city’s pronunciation to “caramel” for the day.

Those who attend the event will have the chance to enjoy food, fun and games. They’ll also cast their votes to weigh in on the proper pronunciation of the word.

The event will feature appearances from Trista Sutter of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fame along with former Purdue and NFL quarterback Mark Hermann.

The celebration will take place at the northeast corner of West Main Street and the Monon Greenway Trail in Carmel’s Arts & Design District from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find more information about the event here.