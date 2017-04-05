Man mauled by pit bull, officers and neighbors credited for saving his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDERSON, Ind. – A man is mauled by a pit bull while out walking in his neighborhood. Early Tuesday morning, police responded to a call in an Anderson alley near 27th Street.

“(The) only thing I heard was a faint voice yelling ‘help, help, help me, oh my God, help me,’” explains Wanda Robinson, a neighbor.

As the 45-year-old man was heading to a friend’s house a pit bull attacked him and didn’t let up. Graphic pictures show the victim had bite marks to his face, head, legs and arms.

“It was a big dog. When I looked out he had the guy down on the ground and was just circling him,” explains Nathaniel Berry, a neighbor.

Investigators say when officers arrived they attempted to position their patrol car between the dog and the victim. When an officer tried getting out, the dog jumped at the car door splattering blood and then just went back to biting the victim who was too weak to get off the ground.

“He got out of out of his vehicle, yelled at the dog and got him away enough from the victim so he could shoot the dog,” explains Major Joel Sandefur, with the Anderson Police Department.

Police tell FOX 59 they were left with no other option other than to shoot and kill the dog.

“The man’s screams were getting fainter and fainter, so it seems we arrived just at the nick of time and the officer’s actions saved the man’s life,” explains Major Sandefur, with the Anderson Police Department.

The victim told detectives he had a knife on him and even stabbed the dog at least six times but it didn’t faze him.

“Even the victim was able to eventually talk to our officers; he felt that he was going to die,” explains Major Sandefur, with the Anderson Police Department.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood and so far they haven’t been able to figure out who owns the dog.

“They need be held responsible and take ownership of what their animal did,” explains Major Sandefur, with the Anderson Police Department.

Doctors told police most likely the victim will need surgeries as part of his recovery. In Anderson, pet owners are required to keep their pets on a leash or indoors at all times. If you know anything that could help detectives track down the owner of the pit bull, call the Anderson Police Department.