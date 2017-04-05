Pet hospice could help a family who is losing their furry friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pet hospice is an emerging trend and on this Wellness Wednesday, we spoke to Lap of Love's Dr. Dan Genatiempo. He is helping families keep their pets comfortable at home or determine when it's time to say good-bye. The struggle to make the tough decision will always be the hardest part, says Dr. Dan.

In many ways, the loss of a pet can be as traumatic as losing a friend or family member. Pet owners face the same helplessness - with one question on their minds - how can I help them be more comfortable?

Dr. Dan says “nothing makes pet owners feel more helpless than when they learn that their pet has a terminal illness or when they are dealing with a beloved pet in the late stages of life - that is where hospice comes in, he explains. “It gives owners a sense of hope during this difficult time.”

There are approximately 54 million senior pets in the US - and cancer accounts for nearly 50 percent of pet deaths. Providing hospice for pets has increased 100 percent in the recent year, and being able to offer these services in the pet’s home can be a reward for their unconditional love and devotion.

Lap of Love is a national network of veterinarians dedicated to providing in-home hospice care. I can connect you directly with Dr. Dan - he's a mobile veterinarian providing hospice care in Indianapolis and Central Indiana.

For more information, visit the Lap of Love website http://www.lapoflove.com/Locations-Indiana-Indianapolis

And if you are interested in adopting a pet contact the Boone County Humane Society http://boonecountyhumane.org/