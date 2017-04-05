× Police use tear gas, beanbag projectiles to subdue man after standoff in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ind. – Police in Winchester arrested a man after a standoff this week that required the use of tear gas.

According to the Winchester Police Department, officers were called to Beechler Apartments at 205 W. Franklin St. in Winchester around 11 p.m. Monday in response to reports of a man with a gun. Police believed the man was the same one responsible for a battery case that left a woman with a broken jaw.

The man, later identified as James M. Cook, 34, was at the apartments armed with a gun and threatening other people, police said. Winchester police called for assistance, and officers from Farmland, Lynn, Parker City responded, along with deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and off-duty Winchester officers.

Cook was a suspect in several fights that resulted in injuries, police said. He barricaded himself inside an apartment and refused to come out. Police tried to contact him, but Cook didn’t respond.

Police set up a perimeter and evacuated the second and third floors of the apartment building. After Cook ignored several attempts to contact him, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Response Team (E.R.T.) deployed several rounds of tear gas/pepper spray into the apartment, eventually forcing him out.

Cook resisted attempts to arrest him, police said, and officers used beanbag projectiles to subdue Cook and take him into custody. Cook was then taken to St. Vincent Randolph Hospital for treatment.

Cook faces a number of charges, including battery with serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, felony possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement.

Winchester police are continuing to investigate and said more charged could be filed “against other involved parties.”