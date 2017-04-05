Severe weather timeline for central Indiana on Wednesday
Important message for Lafayette-area viewers about FOX59

President Trump removes chief strategist Steve Bannon from National Security Council

Posted 12:04 PM, April 5, 2017, by , Updated at 12:06PM, April 5, 2017

Steve Bannon walks before Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint press conference at the White House on February 10, 2017. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has removed chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, reversing a controversial early decision to give Bannon access to the high-level meetings.

A new memorandum about the composition of the NSC was published in the Federal Register on Wednesday. The memo no longer lists the chief strategist as a member of the Principal’s Committee, a group of high-ranking officials that convene to discuss pressing national security priorities.

The new memo also restores the director of national intelligence and the Joint Chiefs chairman to the Principal’s Committee.

Bannon’s addition to the NSC sparked concerns from Trump critics, who said it was inappropriate for the political adviser to play a role on national security matters.