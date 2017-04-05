× Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan will test NBA Draft waters, won’t hire an agent

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — “Biggie” may go pro—or he may stay for another year at Purdue.

Regardless, Boilermakers star Caleb Swanigan will again test the NBA waters. The caveat: he won’t hire an agent, leaving the door open for a possible return to West Lafayette.

Swanigan made the announcement Wednesday on a podcast called “Popular Nobodies”—a program based out of Swanigan’s hometown of Fort Wayne.

Swanigan said he’ll see how he does in the draft evaluation process before making a final decision.

Swanigan averaged 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists during the past season. He led the Boilermakers to the regular season Big 10 Championship and the Sweet 16, and is in the national conversation as player of the year.

Swanigan also tested the draft waters last year before deciding to return to Purdue. Underclassmen in Swanigan’s position can declare their intent to enter the draft until April 23. As long as they don’t hire an agent, they can withdraw up to 10 days after the NBA Draft Combine (May 11-14 in Chicago) and retain college eligibility.

Swanigan has a key advantage compared to other underclassmen: his adoptive father, former Purdue player Roosevelt Barnes, works in professional sports representation.

Two other Purdue players, Vincent Edwards and Isaac Haas, are also weighing their options regarding the draft.