× Severe threat dropping along with the temperatures; Wind advisory Thursday

STORMS LINGER

A few storms Wednesday afternoon did produce large hail in southeastern Indiana to 1″ in diameter but the severe weather threat will continue to lower through the evening. The warm front has failed to move north – a key ingredient in activating severe storms. A few super-cell storms did fire up producing 1″ hail reports in Monroe, Decatur and Jennings counties. One of the strongest storms produced blinding rain and a tree toppling wind gust in Monroe county just east of Bloomington.

In the wake of the severe storm note the incredible double rainbow from the exclusive Weather Authority camera at Lake Monroe. We captured this just before 7 pm.

The severe thunderstorm watch is set to expire at 9 pm but a major portion will likely be taken down before expiration.

COLD BLAST

Behind the powerful spring storm howling winds will blow. Combined with falling temperatures and wind gusts to 50 mph potentially – Thursday will not be a pretty picture. A wind advisory has been issued for Thursday through 8 pm

SNOW SHOWERS

A mix of rain and even ice pellets are possible with at times a few wet snowflakes Thursday. A wet snow shower or two will develop later in the day and overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Brace for low temperatures below freezing Friday and Saturday morning!