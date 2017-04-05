× Severe weather expected for central Indiana Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon. Showers and t-storms are likely across the area this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms are expected to be severe with a threat of large hail, damaging winds and/or a few tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has Indianapolis, Muncie and points to the south in an enhanced risk for severe weather. A slight risk extends from near Rockville, Indiana northeast to Marion, Indiana.

Timing for thunderstorms is anytime from this afternoon through about 10 p.m. Be weather aware and have multiple ways to get warnings today.

A strong, low-pressure system will track through Indiana through Thursday and produce wild weather. Thunderstorms are likely today with rain overnight. Winds will increase with gusts to 30 mph tonight outside of thunderstorms. Winds will gust to near 45 and 50 mph out of the northwest at times on Thursday. Travel will be hazardous, especially in high-profile vehicles.

Along with the wind and rain Thursday, snow may mix in with rain at times as the air turns sharply colder. Temperatures will plummet from the mid-50s around midnight Thursday to the upper 30s and low 40s by daybreak. Wind chills will be in the 20s Thursday morning.

Breezy conditions will continue into Friday with gusts to 25 mph as we see a partly sunny sky. There may be some lingering snow showers around early Friday.

The weekend looks great with sunshine and warmer weather. –Danielle Dozier