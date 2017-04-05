× UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after 22-year-old Hamlet woman is found safe

UPDATE (April 7, 2017)– Indiana State Police say Dehani Salazar has been found safe.

Original story:

HAMLET, Ind.– The Starke County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hamlet woman.

Dehani Salazar is a 22-year-old woman, 5’2″ inches tall, 215 pounds, with reddish brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Salazar was last seen Wednesday, April 5 just after midnight in Hamlet. She’s believed to be in danger.

Hamlet is located approximately 134 miles north of Indianapolis, Indiana.

She was last seen wearing a black “Everlast” sweatshirt, blue jeans and slip-on shoes. Salazar may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Salazar, contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Department by calling 574-772-3771, option 1 or call 911.