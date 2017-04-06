Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Bombs are perfect for Easter breakfast

Important message for Lafayette-area viewers about FOX59

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Bombs

Yield: Makes 16 servings

Ingredients

  • 6 eggs
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1 Tablespoon Challenge butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tubes refrigerated biscuit dough (16.3 ounce)
  • 1/2 cup cheddar cheese
  • 6 slices cooked bacon, cut into small pieces
  • 1 jalapeno, finely sliced (optional)
  • 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

Directions

  1. Beat eggs and milk together in large bowl until well-blended.
  2. Heat butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until melted and add eggs to skillet.
  3. As soon as the edges begin to set, pull the eggs across the pan with a spatula. Continue until no liquid egg remains.
  4. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
  5. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare 9 inch pie pan with nonstick spray and set aside.
  6. Remove biscuit dough from tube and flatten and stretch each biscuit until it's about 3 inches in diameter.
  7. Sprinkle 1 Tablespoon cheese, 1 Tablespoon scrambled eggs, 1 Tablespoon bacon, and 1 jalapeno slice over biscuit dough.
  8. Pull the edges of the dough together and seal with your fingers. Place into prepared pie pan.
  9. Repeat process until all dough is in pie pan.
  10. Combine butter, garlic powder, and parsley. Brush butter mixture over dough with pastry brush.
  11. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until tops are golden brown.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen