Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Bombs are perfect for Easter breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Bombs
Yield: Makes 16 servings
Ingredients
- 6 eggs
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 Tablespoon Challenge butter
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 tubes refrigerated biscuit dough (16.3 ounce)
- 1/2 cup cheddar cheese
- 6 slices cooked bacon, cut into small pieces
- 1 jalapeno, finely sliced (optional)
- 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
Directions
- Beat eggs and milk together in large bowl until well-blended.
- Heat butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until melted and add eggs to skillet.
- As soon as the edges begin to set, pull the eggs across the pan with a spatula. Continue until no liquid egg remains.
- Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare 9 inch pie pan with nonstick spray and set aside.
- Remove biscuit dough from tube and flatten and stretch each biscuit until it's about 3 inches in diameter.
- Sprinkle 1 Tablespoon cheese, 1 Tablespoon scrambled eggs, 1 Tablespoon bacon, and 1 jalapeno slice over biscuit dough.
- Pull the edges of the dough together and seal with your fingers. Place into prepared pie pan.
- Repeat process until all dough is in pie pan.
- Combine butter, garlic powder, and parsley. Brush butter mixture over dough with pastry brush.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until tops are golden brown.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen