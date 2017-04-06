Ceremony marking centennial of U.S. entry into World War I set for Indiana War Memorial
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — April 6, 2017, marks the 100-year anniversary of the day the U.S. entered World War I.
Several ceremonies around the country will mark the occasion Thursday, including one at the Indiana War Memorial.
On April 6, 1917, the U.S. officially entered “The Great War.” Some 135,000 Hoosiers served during World War I; 3,000 of them died.
Thursday’s centennial ceremony is set to begin at noon at the Indiana War Memorial’s Pershing Auditorium, 431 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.
It will feature several speakers, including Gov. Eric Holcomb:
- Governor Eric Holcomb, Governor of Indiana
- Judge Jim Osborne, Vice Chair of the Indiana World War I Centennial Committee
- Brig. Gen. Ronald A. Westfall, Director of Joint Staff, Indiana National Guard
- J. Stewart Goodwin, Brig. Gen., USAF (Ret.), Executive Director, Indiana War Memorial
- Chaplain Lt. Col. Jim Staggers, Deputy State Chaplain, Indiana Army National Guard
- Major Bob Webster, Divisional Commander, Salvation Army, Indiana Division
- Bruce Blomberg, Social Studies Specialist, Indiana Department of Education