Ceremony marking centennial of U.S. entry into World War I set for Indiana War Memorial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — April 6, 2017, marks the 100-year anniversary of the day the U.S. entered World War I.

Several ceremonies around the country will mark the occasion Thursday, including one at the Indiana War Memorial.

On April 6, 1917, the U.S. officially entered “The Great War.” Some 135,000 Hoosiers served during World War I; 3,000 of them died.

Thursday’s centennial ceremony is set to begin at noon at the Indiana War Memorial’s Pershing Auditorium, 431 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

It will feature several speakers, including Gov. Eric Holcomb: