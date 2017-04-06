× Chicago mayor proposes adding acceptance letter as high school graduation requirement

CHICAGO, Ill. – No acceptance letter? No high school diploma.

That’s the plan Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel proposed for Chicago Public Schools at Malcolm X College on Wednesday, CBS News reports.

Under the new plan, students will need to show proof of an acceptance letter to a university, community college, apprenticeship, trade school, internship, or the armed services as part of a graduation requirement.

Emanuel says the purpose of the plan is to prepare students for life after high school and emphasize that high school graduation shouldn’t be the end goal.

“Around 62 percent of our kids are already either accepted into college or accepted into community college, and our goal is to make sure nobody spikes the ball at 12th grade,” Emanuel told CBS News. “We want to make 14th grade universal. That’s the new goal line.”

The proposal will first need to be approved by the Chicago Board of Education before it goes into effect.

The requirement would be waived for student sin special circumstances like ESL learners, undocumented immigrants, and students who are incarcerated.