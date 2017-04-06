× Coldest air in two weeks will give way to 2017’s warmest

SOGGY SPRING

Additional rainfall Thursday brings spring 2017’s total to 5.37″ and 1.09″ above the average. Nearly 3″ of rain has fallen over the past two weeks in Indianapolis. 10 of the past 12 days have produced at least a trace of rain.

WIND ADVISORY

Peak wind gusts have reached 49 mph in Kokomo and 46 mph in Indianapolis Thursday afternoon and potential for a few gusts over 45 mph continues after sunset. A wind advisory has been extended until 11 pm.

COLDEST IN TWO WEEKS

The gusty winds are also bringing the coldest temperatures in two weeks. Early Friday morning temperatures will lower to near the freezing mark but combined with a brisk wind, the wind chill will lower to near 20-degrees. Remember – spring planting is still on hold until the first week of May. With the upcoming weather change for the weekend one may be tempted but hold off. The average date for the last frost in Indianapolis is April 28th.

WARMEST OF 2017

After the cold we turn sunny, breezy and very mild. 2017 has already produced 31 days of 60-degree or warmer weather with the warmest temperature of 75-degrees on two occasions. A passing warm front Saturday morning will allow temperature to jump into the 60s and then pave the way to a 78-degree high on Sunday afternoon. The warmest of the year and warmest since November 2, 2016!