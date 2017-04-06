× Greenfield police searching for sedan after Florida Cracker robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Police in Greenfield are asking for the public’s help with locating a vehicle following a robbery of Florida Cracker restaurant on March 28.

At around 4:00 a.m. on the morning of March 28, officers were dispatched to Florida Cracker at 812 S. State St. on a report of a robbery.

Authorities are asking for any information on the vehicle of the suspect, a sedan.

You can call Greenfield police at 317-477-4410 if you know who this vehicle belongs to.