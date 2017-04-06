× Hoosier Lotto +PLUS ticket worth $1 million sold in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind.– The Hoosier Lottery says anyone who bought a Hoosier Lotto +PLUS ticket should check to see if they’ve won $1,000,000.

One ticket, purchased in Goshen, matched all six numbers of last night’s +PLUS drawing. The Hoosier Lottery says this is the first time someone has matched all the numbers for the $1 million prize.

Officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Meijer C-Stop, located at 4522 Elkhart Road. The winning +PLUS numbers for April 5 are: 13-21-34-38-42-46.

The +PLUS drawing immediately follows the Hoosier Lotto drawing Wednesday and Saturday nights. +PLUS is an add-on option for Hoosier Lotto that uses a player’s numbers in an additional drawing.

The ticket holder should make sure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.