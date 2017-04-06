× House approves bill that would prompt state takeover of Muncie Schools

MUNCIE, Ind. – A proposal to require the state takeover of Muncie Community Schools passed in the Indiana House Thursday.

There is an amendment from the House that the Senate will have to review before it goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk to be signed into law.

The amended bill looks to declare the school corporation as a distressed political subdivision. The Muncie amendment was added to Senate Bill 567, which outlines the state takeover of Gary’s school corporation.

The bill amendment comes as Muncie Schools faces an $18 million deficit. The last few weeks have seen stalled negotiations with their teachers’ union and the resignation of the district’s chief financial officer.

If the legislation signed into law, a state-appointed emergency manager would hire a financial manager and an academic manager. The management team would also have broad control over financial and academic decisions for the district, with the intent of getting the corporation back on firm financial footing.

Hoosier families are worrying what the bill means for their classrooms and the status of the staff’s employment.