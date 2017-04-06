IndyCar driver Stefan Wilson surprises boy with cerebral palsy, asks him to be his co-pilot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An IndyCar driver surprised a boy with cerebral palsy and asked him to be his co-pilot at an upcoming charity race, the IndyStar reports.

Yerick Colon, 12, has cerenral palsy and other muscle-related issued. Colon has been going to Children’s TherAplay in Carmel since he was 3-years-old.

TherAplay is a not-for-profit pediatric outpatient clinic serves children with special needs. It is also one of the few clinics in the country that provides physical and occupational therapies on horseback.

Colon benefits from hippotherapy – the movement of horses – for muscle strengthening, balance, and motor skills.

Driver Stefan Wilson became involved with the organization after his friend, NBC Sports commentator Anders Krohn, urged him to. Krohn serves on TherAplay’s board, according to the IndyStar.

Colon was ecstatic when Wilson paid him a visit on Tuesday, and he asked him to be his co-pilot for the Children’s TherAplay #Horsepower 500 on May 9. The event pairs IndyCar drivers with TherAplay patients, and teams race on tricycles in a horse arena. This is the second year for the event.